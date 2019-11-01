Incident on SH1 near Houhora, Northland

Police are in attendance at an incident on SH1 just north of Houhora where a person has been hit by a truck.

The incident occurred around 3.15pm.

The person has serious injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.

The highway is currently down to one lane and emergency services remain at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.





