Incident on SH1 near Houhora, Northland
Friday, 1 November 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at an incident on SH1 just north of
Houhora where a person has been hit by a truck.
The
incident occurred around 3.15pm.
The person has serious
injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.
The highway is
currently down to one lane and emergency services remain at
the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
