Thousands of children not protected from measles AND mumps

Book and vaccinate under 15 years now with your GP

The Waikato DHB estimates that there are between 5,000 to 6,000 children in the Waikato under the age of 15 that have not been fully immunised against the measles virus and mumps.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr Richard Hoskins confirmed today (1 November 2019) there’ve been at least three cases of Mumps in the last week and possibly more to come.

It is important the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR) is delivered on time to children as part of the national immunisation schedule.

Mumps

It is sadly still about, especially in young adults in Hamilton. "Please don’t spread it," urges Dr Hoskins. "If you get swollen tender cheeks, you need to be in isolation at home for 5 days after the symptoms start.

"You can get it up to 3.5 weeks after being in contact with someone with it."

Measles

As of 30 October 2019, the Medical Officer of Health has confirmed 34 cases of measles in Waikato DHB since 1 August (50 since 1 January 2019). Most are related to the Auckland outbreaks. This information and more is regularly updated here: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/measles

Over 80% of measles cases have been Māori and Pacific people in both Waikato and Auckland’s outbreak.

With more vaccine now available, and more due to arrive in the coming months, Waikato’s general practices can continue to ensure on-time childhood vaccinations are delivered (15months and 4 years of age - 12months if requested by parents) as well as extend vaccination to the following:

Children aged 1 to 14 years of age:

- 1 to 4 year olds whose vaccinations are overdue - including GPs to actively recall children aged under 5 years who need catch-up vaccination.

- Vaccination of all unimmunised children aged 5 to 14 years of age (this includes one catch-up dose of MMR for those aged 5-14 years who do not have one documented MMR vaccination) - GPs can actively recall.

Whānau/parents/carers - we need to stop measles and now mumps in its tracks.

This is what you need to do:

- Ring your doctor or GP (general practice) if your child is aged 1 to 14 and requires a MMR vaccination

- It’s FREE

- Get vaccinated

Please note: Adults born after 1 January 1969 (over 15 years of age and under 50) who have not been vaccinated, or cannot show if they are vaccinated, are recommended to catch up once supply is sufficient.

FREE MMR clinic

Running at the Waikato DHB site at the Te Mana Kuratahi, National Primary Schools Haka Competition on Tuesday 4 November and Wednesday 5 November.

What if I don’t have a GP?

Find one here:

Pinnacle Midland’s Health Network (Rotorua, Gisborne, Taranaki and Waikato district): www.pinnacle.co.nz/practices

Hauraki PHO (Hamilton, Tokoroa and Hauraki area): www.haurakipho.org.nz/practice-directory/

National Hauora Coalition: www.nhc.maori.nz/waikato.

More about measles

The signs of measles are a fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash. If you are worried that you or your family have symptoms or have been close to someone with measles you need to stay at home and call your nurse, doctor, or Healthline (0800 611 166).

Please see our measles website for an example letter that a contact of a measles case would receive. In this letter it has a table that helps people answer: How do I know whether I or my child is immune?

Please read through this whanau pack for more information that has:

- A fact sheet for people with suspected measles

- A fact sheet for close contacts and quarantine information

- A quick guide to measles for patients

- Translated messages promoting Healthline Interpreters.

More about mumps

Visit these sites for more about mumps:

www.immune.org.nz/diseases/mumps

www.healthnavigator.org.nz/health-a-z/m/mumps/

www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/mumps





© Scoop Media