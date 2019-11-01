SFO files charges in West Coast corruption case

Four people have been charged by the Serious Fraud Office for allegedly manipulating Westland District Council’s procurement processes for financial gain.

The charges relate to three procurement processes including the Franz Josef wastewater treatment plant design and build contract.

Vivek Goel (42), who was a member of the Westland District Council’s executive team, has pleaded not guilty to four charges of ‘Corrupt use of official information’ and two charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’. Mr Goel was the Council’s group manager of district assets at the time of the alleged offending and was involved in overseeing the local authority’s procurement processes.

Neha Bubna (36) has pleaded not guilty to one charge of ‘Corrupt use of official information’ and one charge of ‘Obtaining by deception’.

The two other defendants, who have interim name suppression, have not entered pleas.





