Kurds March Against Turkish Invasion of Rojava - TOMORROW

Tomorrow, Saturday 2 November, at 12pm the New Zealand Kurdish

Community will march in solidarity with Rojava (Western Kurdistan)

against Turkey's invasion of Northern Syria.

We will start from Aotea Square on Queen Street and march down Queen Street towards Britomart.

On October 7th Trump announced that US forces in Northern Syria (Rojava) will stand aside, enabling Turkish forces to enter the region and commit genocide against Kurds in the region.

Kurdish forces lost over 11,000 lives in the fight against ISIS and over 1.1 million Kurds were displaced. Trump's decision is a betrayal to the Kurds who were so instrumental in the destruction of the world’s worst terrorist organisation, ISIS.

The latest report suggests more than 300 civilians have lost their lives (a significant proportion of them children), at-least 300,000 people have been displaced. Internationally prohibited chemical weapons have been used. War crimes are being committed.

Leaders around the world are condemning the unilateral military

invasion by Turkey in the Kurdish areas of northern Syria. They are

expressing their concern about the security of the Kurdish people, in

particular the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies,

the further destabilisation of the region and ISIS resurgence. They are

calling for withdrawal of Turkish forces.

New Zealand leaders in Government and opposition should condemn

these atrocities and respond to the urgent call for action.

