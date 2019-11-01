Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Expressions of interest in Mangawhai community housing open

Friday, 1 November 2019, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council is calling for expressions of interest from community housing providers (CHPs) to take over providing community housing in Mangawhai.

The Council owns 24 community houses in Fagan Place, which Kaipara District Council’s General Manager Infrastructure, Jim Sephton, says are in poor condition and no longer provide an appropriate standard of living for tenants.

“If we upgraded the houses, it would be expensive for ratepayers. Many of our tenants rely on New Zealand Superannuation and market rents would be too high for them. Currently the rents are significantly below market rates and don’t provide enough income to pay for the maintenance needed,” he said.

Although the Ministry of Social Development offers the Income Related Rent Subsidy to top up rents to the market rate, councils are not eligible to access it.

“Community housing providers are eligible for the government’s rent subsidy, and they can offer tenants a better service because they specialise in community housing.”

Mr Sephton said Council had no fixed ideas yet about what the proposals would look like, but the homes were likely to be rebuilt on the existing site or somewhere else in Mangawhai.

“As they are now, the houses are spread out and don’t make the best use of the space.”

At a meeting held on 1 November, Mr Sephton reassured tenants that they would not have to move until the new houses were built.

Feedback from the community during public consultation on Long Term Plan 2018-2028 showed support for reviewing Council ownership of the community housing and looking at alternative uses for the land in Fagan Place. Most people thought Council should have little or no role in community housing.

Kaipara District Council follows other councils around the country that have transferred their community housing to CHPs, including Upper Hutt City Council, Horowhenua District Council, Christchurch City Council, Whakatane District Council, and Thames Coromandel District Council.

“Community housing providers have been able to deliver better service and higher quality housing for tenants in other locations, as well as realising value for ratepayers,” Mr Sephton said.

Expressions of interest open on Monday 4 November and close on Friday 20 December. A decision on the next steps is expected by April 2020.

Expressions of interest specifications will be available from Monday 4 November on the ‘Community Housing’ page on www.kaipara.govt.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 