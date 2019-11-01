Update: Homicide investigation, Otautau, Southland

"Update: Homicide investigation, Otautau, Southland"

Please attribute to Acting Inspector Greg Baird, Invercargill:

Police continuing with investigations into the death of a 9-year-old in Otatau, Southland, are seeking sightings of a young person on the evening of Wednesday 30 October.

Officers have been continuing today with the forensic examination of two properties.

Police, along with Victim Support, will continue to work with family, schools and the community throughout the investigation.

Officers will be conducting an area canvas in Otautau tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident and wish to reassure members of the public this was an isolated incident.

Police are interested in any sightings of young person who may have been walking along the Aparima riverbank between Otautau and Fairfax, or anybody walking on the main road between Otautau and Fairfax, between 6pm and midnight on Wednesday 30 October.

We are also interested in any sightings of a youth walking in the general area of Eton St, Otautau between the same times.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105.

Given the matter is now before the courts, Police is not in a position to provide further comment.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

