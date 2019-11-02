Crash, Eastbourne
Saturday, 2 November 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Crash, Eastbourne"
Nov 1
Marine Drive at Sunshine Bay,
Eastbourne is closed after a crash this evening.
A single
vehicle hit a pole around 7:50pm and the sole occupant is
seriously injured.
The road is likely to be closed for
some time and motorists are asked to avoid travelling this
route.
ENDS
