Serious crash, Timaru
Saturday, 2 November 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Timaru"
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious crash near the intersection of Rosewill
Valley Road and King Road, Timaru, where a motorcycle has
gone through a fence.
Police were called about
7.55am.
The motorcyclist has died following the
crash.
Cordons are in place and motorists are advised to
avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the
scene.
