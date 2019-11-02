Serious crash, Timaru

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near the intersection of Rosewill Valley Road and King Road, Timaru, where a motorcycle has gone through a fence.

Police were called about 7.55am.

The motorcyclist has died following the crash.

Cordons are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

