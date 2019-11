Motorists asked to avoid Hutt Park roundabout

Police are responding to an incident involving a truck and trailer unit that has rolled at the Hutt Park Road roundabout in Seaview.

Police were advised at 9.44am.

Nobody has been injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the vehicle is removed and the area cleaned up.

One lane is open however motorists using the roundabout should expect extensive delays.

