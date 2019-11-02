Blair Ticker claims maiden Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards

Blair Ticker claims maiden Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards Sportsperson of the Year Title



Black Cap pace bowler, Blair Tickner has claimed the hotly contested CHB Mail Central Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year title for 2019.

Blair claimed both the Ruahine Motors Senior Male along with the CHB Mail Sportsperson titles, beating out four-time champion Regan Gough along with rugby legend, Emma Jensen in the process.

Nicki Heremaia, Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Sport Advisor for Central Hawke’s Bay says “This year we have local, national and world champions, all while representing New Zealand at their pinnacle events for their chosen sport. It is evident that we have wealth of talent here in Central Hawke’s Bay supported by a number of dedicated sports administrators and officials.”

The 2019 CHB Mail Central Hawke’s Bay Sport Awards held at AW Parsons Arena was one of the largest ever with over 400 guests celebrating the achievements of individuals, teams, clubs and loyal serving volunteers. In total 56 individuals, sport teams and clubs contested 15 categories during the evening.

A highlight of the evening was the induction of cycling legend Westley Gough. Gough claimed the CHB Sportsperson of the Year Awards in 2004, 2005 and again in 2008, the year he was crowned the Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year along with a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

A new category in 2019, the Forsyth Barr Community Impact Award went to the Central Hawke’s Bay District community Trust Multisport Facility located at Russell Park. This new facility has created a hub for sport in the CHB district and as a result sport is benefitting with more people than ever playing netball and hockey as a result of the outstanding facility.

“We want to thank all of those who took the time to nominate for this year’s awards. It was great to have a wide range of the Central Hawke’s bay Sports community represented here on the evening” Heremaia added.

Five sports stalwarts were again recognised for their contribution to the sport sector through the Sloans Saddlery and Party Hire Service to Sport Awards. All recipients have contributed over 20 years to their chosen sport, again showing the value volunteers have to the sport sector in Central Hawke’s Bay. Recipients on the evening were; Allen Forrest (Cricket, Rugby Union and Golf), Margaret Glover (Motorcycle Racing), Odette Oliver (Tennis and Squash), Stuart Ashby (Hockey) and Wayne Marsh (Trampolining).

For a full list of winners visit www.sporthb.net.nz or visit the Sport Hawke’s Bay CHB Facebook page



MEDIA RELEASE ENDS









© Scoop Media

