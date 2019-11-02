Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Blair Ticker claims maiden Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards

Saturday, 2 November 2019, 11:56 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

Blair Ticker claims maiden Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards Sportsperson of the Year Title

Black Cap pace bowler, Blair Tickner has claimed the hotly contested CHB Mail Central Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year title for 2019.

Blair claimed both the Ruahine Motors Senior Male along with the CHB Mail Sportsperson titles, beating out four-time champion Regan Gough along with rugby legend, Emma Jensen in the process.

Nicki Heremaia, Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Sport Advisor for Central Hawke’s Bay says “This year we have local, national and world champions, all while representing New Zealand at their pinnacle events for their chosen sport. It is evident that we have wealth of talent here in Central Hawke’s Bay supported by a number of dedicated sports administrators and officials.”

The 2019 CHB Mail Central Hawke’s Bay Sport Awards held at AW Parsons Arena was one of the largest ever with over 400 guests celebrating the achievements of individuals, teams, clubs and loyal serving volunteers. In total 56 individuals, sport teams and clubs contested 15 categories during the evening.

A highlight of the evening was the induction of cycling legend Westley Gough. Gough claimed the CHB Sportsperson of the Year Awards in 2004, 2005 and again in 2008, the year he was crowned the Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year along with a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

A new category in 2019, the Forsyth Barr Community Impact Award went to the Central Hawke’s Bay District community Trust Multisport Facility located at Russell Park. This new facility has created a hub for sport in the CHB district and as a result sport is benefitting with more people than ever playing netball and hockey as a result of the outstanding facility.

“We want to thank all of those who took the time to nominate for this year’s awards. It was great to have a wide range of the Central Hawke’s bay Sports community represented here on the evening” Heremaia added.

Five sports stalwarts were again recognised for their contribution to the sport sector through the Sloans Saddlery and Party Hire Service to Sport Awards. All recipients have contributed over 20 years to their chosen sport, again showing the value volunteers have to the sport sector in Central Hawke’s Bay. Recipients on the evening were; Allen Forrest (Cricket, Rugby Union and Golf), Margaret Glover (Motorcycle Racing), Odette Oliver (Tennis and Squash), Stuart Ashby (Hockey) and Wayne Marsh (Trampolining).

For a full list of winners visit www.sporthb.net.nz or visit the Sport Hawke’s Bay CHB Facebook page


MEDIA RELEASE ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sport Hawke's Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 