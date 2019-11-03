Fatal crash, Nelson
Sunday, 3 November 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Nelson"
A motorcyclist critically injured in
a serious crash yesterday evening in Nelson has now sadly
died.
Around 5.45pm on Saturday 2 November, Police were
advised of the crash between a car and a motorcycle on St
Vincent Street.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the
scene this
morning.
