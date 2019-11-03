Serious family harm incident - Aranui, Christchurch

Police are looking to speak with 41-year-old Michael Parker in relation to a family harm incident in Aranui yesterday.

Police were called to an Aranui address about 11am where a woman had been seriously injured.

The victim was transported to hospital by Ambulance.

Parker is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 111 immediately.

Alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

