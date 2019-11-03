Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Worlds Big Sleep Out - Hutt City

Sunday, 3 November 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: DestinationHutt

Big wave of new Artist join The Worlds Big Sleep Out on December 7 this year!
Joining already announced Helen Mirren, Will Smith, Chris Martin and Richard Taylor are a growing number of artists who recognize the need to take a stand against the growing number of homeless and displaced people. Like Band Aid and Live Aid this is the event of this generation.
__________________________________

With just over five weeks until The World’s Big Sleep Out takes place, the first wave of acts have been revealed.

In London, Tom Walker is confirmed to perform a stripped back set. The BRIT Award winner and Leave the Light On singer will perform in one of London’s most iconic locations. Scottish rockers Travis, who have amassed seven UK Top 10 albums, will also make a special appearance in London’s Trafalgar Square.

The Script are sure to receive an impressive welcome when they perform at Trinity College in Dublin. The Irish band, who are due to release their new album Sunsets & Full Moons on November 8th, have reached No. 1 in the Irish charts with every album they’ve produced.

In Los Angeles, Randy Jackson will be taking to the stage in Elysian Park in LA. Best known for his time as the longest-serving judge on American Idol and executive producer for MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew, he will be forming an all-star band for the special occasion, with full details revealed on the night.
Award-winning singer/songwriter Frank Turner will perform in Chicago on Saturday 7th December. Having been compared to Bruce Springsteen and Billy Bragg, Frank produces folk-punk-pop rebel songs.
Actor, comedian, producer, writer and director, Seth Green will be telling a bedtime story in Los Angeles. Famed for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Austin Powers and My Stepmother is an Alien, Seth is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

At Exhibition Park in Newcastle, The Hairy Bikers will be on hand to read a bedtime story to participants who are sleeping out. With their irresistible enthusiasm, Si King and Dave Myers, aka The Hairy Bikers, have become national treasures.

IN Hutt City the first in the world and the only NZ Location there will be Multi Stages, Massive Screens! Awesome Sound! Spectacular Setting! Over 150 Artists and Performers. Our first images will be seen globally!

In New Zealand the place to be is McEwan Park Petone – Admission is by Donation only (18+) at www.worldsbigsleepout.org.nz and then via WBSONZ on Givealittle.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from DestinationHutt on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 