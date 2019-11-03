The Worlds Big Sleep Out - Hutt City

Big wave of new Artist join The Worlds Big Sleep Out on December 7 this year!

Joining already announced Helen Mirren, Will Smith, Chris Martin and Richard Taylor are a growing number of artists who recognize the need to take a stand against the growing number of homeless and displaced people. Like Band Aid and Live Aid this is the event of this generation.

__________________________________

With just over five weeks until The World’s Big Sleep Out takes place, the first wave of acts have been revealed.

In London, Tom Walker is confirmed to perform a stripped back set. The BRIT Award winner and Leave the Light On singer will perform in one of London’s most iconic locations. Scottish rockers Travis, who have amassed seven UK Top 10 albums, will also make a special appearance in London’s Trafalgar Square.

The Script are sure to receive an impressive welcome when they perform at Trinity College in Dublin. The Irish band, who are due to release their new album Sunsets & Full Moons on November 8th, have reached No. 1 in the Irish charts with every album they’ve produced.

In Los Angeles, Randy Jackson will be taking to the stage in Elysian Park in LA. Best known for his time as the longest-serving judge on American Idol and executive producer for MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew, he will be forming an all-star band for the special occasion, with full details revealed on the night.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Frank Turner will perform in Chicago on Saturday 7th December. Having been compared to Bruce Springsteen and Billy Bragg, Frank produces folk-punk-pop rebel songs.

Actor, comedian, producer, writer and director, Seth Green will be telling a bedtime story in Los Angeles. Famed for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Austin Powers and My Stepmother is an Alien, Seth is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

At Exhibition Park in Newcastle, The Hairy Bikers will be on hand to read a bedtime story to participants who are sleeping out. With their irresistible enthusiasm, Si King and Dave Myers, aka The Hairy Bikers, have become national treasures.

IN Hutt City the first in the world and the only NZ Location there will be Multi Stages, Massive Screens! Awesome Sound! Spectacular Setting! Over 150 Artists and Performers. Our first images will be seen globally!

In New Zealand the place to be is McEwan Park Petone – Admission is by Donation only (18+) at www.worldsbigsleepout.org.nz and then via WBSONZ on Givealittle.



© Scoop Media

