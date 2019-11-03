Police seek information following assault, Levin

Attributable to Manawatu Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

Police are asking for the public’s help following an incident in Levin yesterday which has left an elderly woman with serious injuries.

Police were called about 4.40pm to a Bath Street, Levin address, where two females reportedly entered the 90-year-old woman’s home and assaulted her.

Items were also taken from the house.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and a scene examination is currently underway.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident or those involved.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 191103/1009.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

