Update: Incident on SH1 near Houhora, Northland

"Update: Incident on SH1 near Houhora, Northland"

The person injured in a crash between a truck and a pedestrian on Friday afternoon has since died.

Police was called to a crash on SH1, just north of Houhora, about 3:15pm.

Police continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

