"Update: Incident on SH1 near Houhora, Northland"

Sunday, 3 November 2019, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The
person injured in a crash between a truck and a pedestrian
on Friday afternoon has since died.
Police was called to a
crash on SH1, just north of Houhora, about 3:15pm.
Police
continues to investigate the circumstances of the
crash.
