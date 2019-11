Serious crash south of Manakau township

Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway One, south of the Manakau township.

The crash, between a vehicle and a bicycle was reported to police at around 3.30pm.

One person is believed to be seriously injured.

Diversions are in place for cars.

Trucks are not able to use the diversion and are requested to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

