Arrests made following assault on elderly woman, Levin

Sunday, 3 November 2019, 4:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Arrests made following assault on elderly woman, Levin"

Please attribute to Manawatu Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

Police have arrested two young people in relation to the assault on Bath Street, Levin yesterday evening which left a 90-year-old woman with serious injuries.

A third person, who we believe can help with our enquiries, is still being sought.

The two young people will be appearing in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Further charges may be considered.

We are pleased to have been able to make swift arrests to provide reassurance to the victim, her family and the wider community, who are understandably shaken by this incident.

We are still asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with Police.

You can do this by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191103/1009, or speak to us anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

