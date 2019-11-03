Have you seen Aidan Salmon?

Police are seeking any information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Aidan Salmon, who has been missing from Hinds, near Ashburton since Friday.

Aidan was reported missing after failing to keep an appointment.

Police and his family have concerns for his safety.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Aidan or his vehicle since about 8pm on Friday.

The vehicle is a light blue and silver 1996 Mitsubishi Challenger, registration number BCE109.

He is also believed to have a large black dog with him, possibly a Rottweiler.

If you have seen Aidan or his vehicle please contact Ashburton Police on 105.

