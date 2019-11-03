Serious crash, Dyers Pass Road
Sunday, 3 November 2019, 6:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Dyers Pass Road"
Emergency services are
responding to a serious crash on Dyers Pass Road,
Christchurch, between the Sign of the Kiwi and the Sign of
the Takahe.
It happened just before 5:15pm and involved
two motorcycles.
Traffic is being diverted at Hackthorne
Road and Dyers Pass Road.
More information will be
released when
available.
