"Serious crash, Dyers Pass Road"

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Dyers Pass Road, Christchurch, between the Sign of the Kiwi and the Sign of the Takahe.

It happened just before 5:15pm and involved two motorcycles.

Traffic is being diverted at Hackthorne Road and Dyers Pass Road.

More information will be released when available.

