Drowning, Riwaka River
Monday, 4 November 2019, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man has died in the Riwaka River, at
the north end of Riwaka Valley Road.
Police were advised
at around 5.40pm yesterday that the man had got into
difficulty while swimming in the river.
The death will be
referred to the Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations