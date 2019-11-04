Serious crash - Pyes Pa Road, Oropi
Monday, 4 November 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police is responding to a report of a serious crash on Pyes
Pa Road, near the intersection with Oropi Road.
The
single-vehicle crash was reported about 6:05am.
Initial
indications are one person is seriously injured.
Cordons
are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
