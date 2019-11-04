Update: Further arrest after Levin aggravated robbery
Monday, 4 November 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A third young person has been charged with the aggravated
robbery of an elderly Levin woman on Saturday.
All three
young women are due to appear in the Levin Youth Court
tomorrow.
Police are not looking for anyone else involved
in the incident.
The 90-year-old victim remains in a
serious condition in
hospital.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations