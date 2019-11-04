Update - Fatal crash, Dyers Pass Road
Monday, 4 November 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that the two motorcyclists involved in a
crash this evening on Dyers Pass Road, Christchurch, both
died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit was advised and
Police will be investigating the circumstances of the
crash.
