Arrowtown residents asked to reduce water consumption



Residents of Arrowtown are being asked to reduce water consumption as much as possible this evening.

QLDC Three Waters Contract Manager Andrew Strahan advised there is currently an issue with the Arrowtown reservoir meaning the reservoir is not keeping up with demand.

“Our contractors are currently investigating the cause but in the meantime, we ask residents to please reduce their water consumption as much as they can. Please turn off your sprinklers, refrain from washing your car, and conserve water,” said Mr Strahan.

A further update will be provided as soon as more information is available.

