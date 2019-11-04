Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Meet the winners of New Zealand’s Vegan Pie Awards

Monday, 4 November 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: Vegan Society

We are delighted to announce the winners of the 2019 Vegan Pie Awards

Richoux Patisserie put on a very good show this time round, winning and co-winning several categories

at the event organised by the Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand to coincide with World Vegan Day on 1st November. However, this time they were pipped to the Supreme Winner Award by Oviedo, a cafe from Wellington, with their amazing BBQ Jackfruit with Cheese, a Cafe Boutique entry.

In a blind taste testing the judging panel awarded marks in the Vegan Steak and Vegan Cheese, Vegan Mince and Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chicken, Vegetable, Café Boutique, Gluten Free and Fruit categories to find the best vegan pies and the ultimate Supreme Winner.

More than 17 companies throughout the country submitted over 60 pies for this year's competition, established to acknowledge the current explosion in high quality vegan pie options offered by all types of New Zealand eateries.

The judging panel comprised of internationally recognised chef Gerrard O'Keefe of Hector's Restaurant, Heritage Hotels, as well as vegan actor and director Emmett Skilton (Auckward Love, The Almighty Johnsons) and Brad Jacobs Co-Director of The Coffee Club. The event was hosted at Auckland plant-based eatery The Butcher’s Son.

Vegan Society National Coordinator Amanda Sorrenson says the event was devised to give the Kiwi dietary staple a modern makeover, better reflecting this country’s growing trend in choosing healthier, more sustainable, fairer food options.

“Plant-based pies are proving to be more and more popular as people cut down on their intake of animal products.”

Supreme Vegan Pie Awards 2019 results:
Vegan Steak and Vegan Cheese:
Winner - equal Richoux Patisserie Auckland and Kai Pai Bakery Wanaka
• Second - Tart Bakery Auckland
• Third - Lemonwood Eatery Taranaki
Vegan Mince and Vegan Cheese:
Winner - Richoux Patisserie Auckland
• Second - Euro Patisserie Auckland
• Third - equal Lemonwood Eatery Taranaki and Kai Pai Bakery Wanaka
Vegan Chicken:
Winner - equal Tart Bakery Auckland and Richoux Patisserie Auckland
• Second - Euro Patisserie Auckland
• Third - Logan McLean Waipu
Vegetable
Winner - Richoux Patisserie Auckland (Green Curry)
• Second - Lemonwood Eatery Taranaki (Smoky Vegetable)
• Third - Kai Pai Bakery Wanaka (Vegetable)
Café Boutique - any sort of pastry, shape, open or closed
Winner - Oviedo Cafe Wellington (BBQ Jackfruit w cheese)
• Second - Richoux Patisserie Auckland (Creamy Mushroom)
• Third - equal Timbuktu Nomadic Deli Waiheke Island (Pepper Steak), Logan McLean Waipu (Rendang), and Oviedo Cafe Wellington (Apple Peach Crumble)
Gluten Free
Winner - Richoux Patisserie Auckland
• Second - A Life of Health Auckland (Coffee, Blackberry and Orange
• Third - Rainbow Kitchen Nelson (Creamy Jackfruit)
Fruit
Winner - Richoux Bakery Auckland (Apple, Peach and Passion)
• Second - Tart Bakery Auckland (Peach and Raspberry)
Supreme Award
Oviedo Cafe Wellington (BBQ Jackfruit w Cheese)

For further details of the competition head to The Vegan Society website.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 