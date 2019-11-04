Meet the winners of New Zealand’s Vegan Pie Awards

We are delighted to announce the winners of the 2019 Vegan Pie Awards

Richoux Patisserie put on a very good show this time round, winning and co-winning several categories

at the event organised by the Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand to coincide with World Vegan Day on 1st November. However, this time they were pipped to the Supreme Winner Award by Oviedo, a cafe from Wellington, with their amazing BBQ Jackfruit with Cheese, a Cafe Boutique entry.

In a blind taste testing the judging panel awarded marks in the Vegan Steak and Vegan Cheese, Vegan Mince and Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chicken, Vegetable, Café Boutique, Gluten Free and Fruit categories to find the best vegan pies and the ultimate Supreme Winner.

More than 17 companies throughout the country submitted over 60 pies for this year's competition, established to acknowledge the current explosion in high quality vegan pie options offered by all types of New Zealand eateries.

The judging panel comprised of internationally recognised chef Gerrard O'Keefe of Hector's Restaurant, Heritage Hotels, as well as vegan actor and director Emmett Skilton (Auckward Love, The Almighty Johnsons) and Brad Jacobs Co-Director of The Coffee Club. The event was hosted at Auckland plant-based eatery The Butcher’s Son.

Vegan Society National Coordinator Amanda Sorrenson says the event was devised to give the Kiwi dietary staple a modern makeover, better reflecting this country’s growing trend in choosing healthier, more sustainable, fairer food options.

“Plant-based pies are proving to be more and more popular as people cut down on their intake of animal products.”

Supreme Vegan Pie Awards 2019 results:

Vegan Steak and Vegan Cheese:

• Winner - equal Richoux Patisserie Auckland and Kai Pai Bakery Wanaka

• Second - Tart Bakery Auckland

• Third - Lemonwood Eatery Taranaki

Vegan Mince and Vegan Cheese:

• Winner - Richoux Patisserie Auckland

• Second - Euro Patisserie Auckland

• Third - equal Lemonwood Eatery Taranaki and Kai Pai Bakery Wanaka

Vegan Chicken:

• Winner - equal Tart Bakery Auckland and Richoux Patisserie Auckland

• Second - Euro Patisserie Auckland

• Third - Logan McLean Waipu

Vegetable

• Winner - Richoux Patisserie Auckland (Green Curry)

• Second - Lemonwood Eatery Taranaki (Smoky Vegetable)

• Third - Kai Pai Bakery Wanaka (Vegetable)

Café Boutique - any sort of pastry, shape, open or closed

• Winner - Oviedo Cafe Wellington (BBQ Jackfruit w cheese)

• Second - Richoux Patisserie Auckland (Creamy Mushroom)

• Third - equal Timbuktu Nomadic Deli Waiheke Island (Pepper Steak), Logan McLean Waipu (Rendang), and Oviedo Cafe Wellington (Apple Peach Crumble)

Gluten Free

• Winner - Richoux Patisserie Auckland

• Second - A Life of Health Auckland (Coffee, Blackberry and Orange

• Third - Rainbow Kitchen Nelson (Creamy Jackfruit)

Fruit

• Winner - Richoux Bakery Auckland (Apple, Peach and Passion)

• Second - Tart Bakery Auckland (Peach and Raspberry)

Supreme Award

Oviedo Cafe Wellington (BBQ Jackfruit w Cheese)

