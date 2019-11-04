Auckland Protests the Melbourne Cup



What: Protest against Melbourne Cup

When: Tuesday 5 November 2019 11:30-4pm

Where: Viaduct and Waterfront (Corner of Hobson and Quay Street), Auckland CBD



Every year, while the Melbourne Cup happens in Australia, many Aucklanders dress up and go out for a ‘long lunch & party’ in Auckland. Protesters will be present at Viaduct and Waterfront area in Auckland CBD where a number of restaurants and bars screen and provide ‘celebration & parties’’ for the Cup.

“The opportunity to ‘glam up’ doesn’t require you to support animal exploitation” said Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Aya Oba.

Activists will be holding placards and footage with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horse racing, calling on partygoers and members of the public to reconsider supporting the so-called ‘sport’ and ‘entertainment’.

“We are opposed to horse racing. The cruelty in the industry has been well hidden and we want to raise awareness in a peaceful yet effective way so that people consider making conscious and kinder choices by not betting on and supporting the culture of horse racing” she said.

“‘The Cliffsofmoher was killed after falling mid-race at the 2018 Melbourne Cup 2018, making him the 6th horse to be killed from the day in 6 years. We have already recorded the deaths of 12 horses from haemorrhages, heart attacks and fractures related to horse racing so far this year. All of these deaths are a direct consequence of the demand for gambling and entertainment.”

“It’s your bet and their lives. Every aspect of their life revolves around making money in the name of entertainment and as a result, their welfare is compromised.”

“These horses are bred into a lifestyle that is completely unnatural to them. They are whipped and forced to run for their lives, often sustaining injuries that can prematurely make them uncompetitive".

“It is the reality that when the horses are no longer profitable, many are sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food, just like so many foals that don’t have the desired temperament or the natural ability so never even make it to the racetrack. The average lifespan for a horse is 25 years. Thoroughbreds are born into this world with the intention of being used for only a fraction of that time, then discarded.”

“We want people to think twice about attending and supporting racing events. There are many opportunities to glam-up and have a good time without contributing to animal cruelty. It is not a celebration or party for the animals.”

“Horses are sentient, intelligent and majestic beings. We want to raise questions to people - how do we justify the mistreatment and death of innocent animals? What is worth more, your pleasure or innocents’ lives? We need to end animal cruelty and speciesism” Ms Oba said.

