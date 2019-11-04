Food, Music, Fun at Auckland’s Night Noodle Markets



The legendary pop-up Night Noodle Markets return to Auckland’s Victoria Park in three weeks time! For 10 nights from Friday 29 November to Sunday 8 December visitors can enjoy a mouth-watering lineup from 21 local and international food stalls.

Savour a world of flavours without leaving the park! Tantalise your tastebuds with Aussie favourite Hoy Pinoy’s smokin’ BBQ skewers or Gelato Messina’s Thai full moon gelato party-themed dessert menu. Both are exclusive to the Night Noodle Markets so it’s the only chance to try them in New Zealand.

Attendees can also sample Johney’s Dumplings, last year’s Top Chopsticks winner (as voted by diners), along with Ponsonby local The Hidden Village, serving fresh and flavoursome Asian dishes with a twist. Sydney-based Puffle is also making its Auckland debut, dishing up spicy Korean fried chicken cheese waffles and brand new Puffle desserts.

Event Manager Vanessa Fleming says stallholders are hand-picked to ensure there’s a great mix of traditional and modern dishes on offer. “Everyone’s been working hard over the past few months creating delicious new menus to deliver truly memorable and authentic fare. But it’s not just about the food…we’ve promised music and fun and that’s exactly what you’ll get.”

Lion dancers, taiko drummers, stilt walkers, costumed performers and a live band will make for an unforgettable festival experience. Aspiring acrobats can learn circus skills and tricks with a team of trained professionals on Saturdays from 4:30 - 5:30 pm.

Attendees will enjoy the hustle and bustle of Asia under colourful lanterns, while exciting new visual elements include an immersive entranceway and epic 9 metre-wide neon look “selfie” wall to create the most ‘grammable event yet. Diners can vote for their favourite ‘Top Chopsticks’ stallholder to be in to win $1000 cash.

The teams from Moa Beer, Crafters Union and the Coca-Cola Caravan will be on site serving refreshing beverages to complement the international flavours. Air New Zealand is set to invite event goers to ‘find their perfect DestinAsia’ with the chance to win economy flights for two to one of Air New Zealand’s non-stop Asia destinations.

Now in the fifth season, Night Noodle Markets was awarded NZ’s Best Sustainable Event at the 2018 NZEA Awards. With compostable packaging partner Ecoware on board this year, and event beverages served in recyclable cans and 100% recycled plastic bottles, the team is working towards the ambitious goal of creating a zero waste event.

The markets run from 4-10pm (finishing at 9pm on the final day). Entry is free and food options range from $5 to $20. All ages are welcome, and dogs are allowed on leashes. There will be free wifi and the event is completely cashless; all stallholders will accept major credit and debit cards (excluding AMEX) and have contactless payment facilities.

The full menu and event map will be released the week of the event. Sign up to ‘The Night Noodle Markets NZ’ website to be the first to know. For more information, visit www.nightnoodlemarkets.nz





© Scoop Media

