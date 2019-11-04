Prohibited firearms collection events in Timaru this week
Monday, 4 November 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Time is running out to hand in any prohibited firearm or
part for buy-back or amnesty.
With less than 50 days to
go, from 21 December 2019 it will be illegal to possess any
prohibited firearms or parts.
Police will be running
collection events in Timaru this week and encourage those in
possession of these items to hand them in.
The events will
be held on Tuesday 5 November and Wednesday 6 November at
the Washdyke Community Centre at 102 Racecourse Rd from
2pm-6pm.
Hand yours in to receive payment, to keep your
firearms licence and to avoid prosecution.
If you are
handing-in firearms or parts for amnesty, you can do so
anonymously – no questions asked.
Just drop your
firearms and/or parts and go.
For more information on the
collection events, firearms modifications and other options
available to you, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call
0800 311
311.
ENDSI
