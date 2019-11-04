Prohibited firearms collection events in Timaru this week

Time is running out to hand in any prohibited firearm or part for buy-back or amnesty.

With less than 50 days to go, from 21 December 2019 it will be illegal to possess any prohibited firearms or parts.

Police will be running collection events in Timaru this week and encourage those in possession of these items to hand them in.

The events will be held on Tuesday 5 November and Wednesday 6 November at the Washdyke Community Centre at 102 Racecourse Rd from 2pm-6pm.

Hand yours in to receive payment, to keep your firearms licence and to avoid prosecution.

If you are handing-in firearms or parts for amnesty, you can do so anonymously – no questions asked.

Just drop your firearms and/or parts and go.

For more information on the collection events, firearms modifications and other options available to you, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

