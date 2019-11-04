Christmas deadline looms for consents and special licenses

f you think you’ll be shopping for a building or planning consent application, or a special alcohol licence for this coming summer, keep in mind the deadline for your application to be processed before Christmas is Friday 22 November at the very latest.

This is because with building and planning consents, the Building Act and the Resource Management Act stop the statutory processing clock over Christmas and New Year.

The period from 20 December 2019 and ending with the close of 10 January 2020 is excluded from the 20-working-day period our Council has to process these types of applications.

This means that any consent application submitted on or after Friday 20 December will not begin to be processed until Monday 13 January.

If you want your resource or building consent application to be processed before Christmas (barring any further information requests which stop the processing clock), please submit it before Friday 22 November.

For more information see www.tcdc.govt.nz/building.



Special licence applications





Likewise, if you’re planning to hold an event where you want to sell or supply alcohol over the Christmas and New Year period then we must receive your application(s) by Friday 22 November.

Special licence applications must be received at least 20 working days before your event date. And, the period from 20 December to 15 January inclusive doesn’t count in that 20-working-day period.

If your application is contested (opposed or objected to), it will go to a hearing in front of the District Licensing Committee (an independent committee from our Council) and any decision about your application will take longer.

Need advice? Contact us if you have any questions. Email customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz or phone us on 07 868 0200.





