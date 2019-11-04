Name release: Fatal crash, West Melton

Police can now name the person who died in a crash in West Melton, Selwyn District on 24 October.

He was 51-year-old Christchurch man Rua David Pomare.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Coast and Sandy Knoll roads.





