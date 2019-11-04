Commuters encouraged to ‘Bike the Bridge’ this Friday

Commuters encouraged to ‘Bike the Bridge’ this Friday



With the new-look Claudelands Bridge complete and ready for riding, Hamilton City Council is encouraging people who work in the city to bike the bridge this Friday morning. As an incentive, they’ll be offering free high-vis vests to those who take up the challenge.

Staff from the city’s Transportation Unit will be positioned outside the TSB Bank on the corner of Victoria St and Claudelands Rd from 7.30am to 10.00am offering high-vis vests to people on bikes who cross the bridge.

Jason Harrison, the City’s Transportation Unit Manager says: “We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved along Claudelands Rd and strongly encourage people to join us on Friday to bike the bridge and celebrate the completion of this milestone project.”

“This project is about improving the connection between the central city and the suburbs for people on bikes.

“It’s all part of our goal to make it easier and safer for people to leave their cars at home and get around the city using active forms of transport, like bikes.”

“As a growing city, the demands on our transport network are also increasing. This means we need to think differently and make more provisions for people to get around using alternative forms of transport, like bikes, so our city remains a great place to live in years to come.”

The Claudelands Bridge project was delivered as part of the Council’s Access Hamilton Strategy after it was identified as a key route in the Hamilton Biking Plan.

© Scoop Media

