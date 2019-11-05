Update: Homicide investigation, Otautau, Southland
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police enquiries into the homicide in Otautau are
continuing.
The forensic examination of two scenes in
Otautau has been completed and they have now been blessed
and released.
A Police presence in the town will continue
with a focus on reassurance.
A large area canvas was
completed over the weekend and Police would like to thank
the public for their assistance and positive
response.
ENDS
