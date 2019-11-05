Update: Homicide investigation, Otautau, Southland

Police enquiries into the homicide in Otautau are continuing.

The forensic examination of two scenes in Otautau has been completed and they have now been blessed and released.

A Police presence in the town will continue with a focus on reassurance.

A large area canvas was completed over the weekend and Police would like to thank the public for their assistance and positive response.

