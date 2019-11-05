Look out for each other on the roads and ride safely

Police and ACC are asking motorists to take care of each other on the road following four motorcyclists and two cyclists losing their lives on the road over the past week.

“Their families and friends are grieving and our thoughts are with them,” says Inspector Amelia Steel, Acting National Road Policing Manager.

“Riders are incredibly vulnerable road users given the much greater impact and trauma they face in a crash.

“I urge both motorcyclists and cyclists to be cautious and protected on the road; don’t take risks and make sure you’re wearing protective gear – it could make a huge difference to your chance of survival.

“To reduce the number of these tragedies we need all road users to make safe decisions on our roads.

This includes drivers being aware of motorbikes and cyclists around them.

“These vulnerable riders can be overlooked when driving, so please make sure you are aware of your surroundings; who you’re sharing the road with, and look twice before changing lanes.

“We all need to look out for each other so everybody can get where they’re going safely,” says Inspector Steel.

ACC injury prevention leader Dave Keilty says it’s timely to remind road users that warmer weather brings more motorcyclists back onto the roads after the winter, resulting in a spike in on-road accidents.

Motorists need to be extra vigilant – look twice at intersections and when changing lanes, and check blind spots.

Riders should think about their on-road skills, even if they’re experienced, and check their safety gear is adequate.

“Everyone on the road has a part to play in keeping our roads safe,” Mr Keilty says.

“We encourage all riders no matter what their age or experience to get on a Ride Forever course and get better on road skills.

I guarantee you’ll learn something that you didn’t know or had forgotten.”

“Everyone needs to ride or drive to the conditions, stick to the speed limit, and follow the road rules,” he says.

We owe it to ourselves, our families and our communities to ensure we’re road-ready.”

In 2018, 48 motorcyclists and four pillion passengers lost their lives and 7,673 motorcyclists received treatment and support from ACC for motorcycle-related injuries.

In 2019, year-to-date, there have been 45 fatalities.

For more on Ride Forever courses: www.rideforever.co.nz/coaching/on-road-coaching/

To check safety gear: www.motocap.co.nz

