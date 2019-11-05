Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work underway to drain Omoto slip site

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: NZTA

5 November 2019

Work underway to drain Omoto slip site

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail say work is progressing on draining the Omoto slip site, with a drill rig now on site to undertake drainage of water from the slip surface.

The rig will be installing boreholes today to monitor groundwater, before starting the drainage drilling later this week.

“Movement at the slip has steadied over the last week, however we continue to regularly monitor ground movement to ensure the safety of our workers,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for the Transport Agency on the West Coast.

“We are monitoring the weather forecast over the next 10 days and continually assessing what impact it may have on our work.

“This stage of drilling work is expected to be complete by Monday 18 November, weather dependant, and we will be able to share more details of what our next steps will be after that.

“We appreciate the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, particularly to residents in Kaiata and Dobson, and ask for their continued patience while we work on a robust repair strategy,” Ms Whinham says.

“The Transport Agency is working closely with KiwiRail to ensure that we can provide long-term security for both the state highway and rail link.”

KiwiRail South Island General Operations Manager Jeanine Benson says “KiwiRail knows how important this is for the West Coast and our customers there, and we are determined to resume running the world-class TranzAlpine service all the way to Greymouth, and to get our customers’ freight onto rail.

Until the repairs are completed the TranzAlpine will continue to run between Christchurch and Arthur’s Pass, with passengers bussed between there and Greymouth.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.

Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.

The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

 
 

Luxon: Ex-Air New Zealand Boss Wins National's Botany Candidacy

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been chosen as the National Party's candidate for the Botany electorate... He will contest the seat held by Jami-Lee Ross, now an independent, who quit National in explosive fashion last year. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 