Awatere Ave section closed for willow removals
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
A section of Hamilton’s river path network adjacent to
Awatere Ave will be closed on Wednesday (6 November) and
part of Thursday (7 November) this week.
The closure is
the second for this stretch of the river path in recent
weeks, and is to allow for the removal of pest willow trees
on the banks of the Waikato River.
Wednesday’s closure
starts at 7.30am, and concludes at 3.30pm. Thursday’s
closure also starts at 7.30am, and will be lifted at about
1pm.
Path users will need to detour via Awatere Ave,
rejoining the path at Anne St or the small path between 50
and 54 Awatere Ave, depending on their direction of
travel.
