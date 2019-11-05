Awatere Ave section closed for willow removals

A section of Hamilton’s river path network adjacent to Awatere Ave will be closed on Wednesday (6 November) and part of Thursday (7 November) this week.

The closure is the second for this stretch of the river path in recent weeks, and is to allow for the removal of pest willow trees on the banks of the Waikato River.

Wednesday’s closure starts at 7.30am, and concludes at 3.30pm. Thursday’s closure also starts at 7.30am, and will be lifted at about 1pm.

Path users will need to detour via Awatere Ave, rejoining the path at Anne St or the small path between 50 and 54 Awatere Ave, depending on their direction of travel.





