Serious crash - Fernside, Waimakariri

Initial indications are two people have received serious injuries.

Police are currently responding to a serious crash on Lehmans Road, Fernside, Waimakariri.

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.

Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.

The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>