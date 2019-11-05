Burglary on Salford Street, Invercargill
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Appeal for information - Burglary on Salford Street,
Invercargill"
Police are appealing for information
following a burglary on Salford Street, Invercargill, on
Thursday 31 October.
Around 11.30pm two offenders smashed
the front door of the Salford Street Dairy and entered the
shop.
They left with vape fluid cartridges and vaping
devices.
The offenders also unsuccessfully targeted a
cigarette cabinet.
Anyone who recognises these offenders
(pictured) or has information that may assist this
investigation is urged to contact Police on 105.
images,
online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/appeal-information-burglary-salford-street-invercargill
