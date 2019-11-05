Burglary on Salford Street, Invercargill

"Appeal for information - Burglary on Salford Street, Invercargill"

Police are appealing for information following a burglary on Salford Street, Invercargill, on Thursday 31 October.

Around 11.30pm two offenders smashed the front door of the Salford Street Dairy and entered the shop.

They left with vape fluid cartridges and vaping devices.

The offenders also unsuccessfully targeted a cigarette cabinet.

Anyone who recognises these offenders (pictured) or has information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105.

