"UPDATE: Fatal crash, Fernside, Waimakariri"

Luxon: Ex-Air New Zealand Boss Wins National's Botany Candidacy

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been chosen as the National Party's candidate for the Botany electorate... He will contest the seat held by Jami-Lee Ross, now an independent, who quit National in explosive fashion last year. More>>



ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>



ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>



ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>



ALSO: