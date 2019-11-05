UPDATE: Fatal crash, Fernside, Waimakariri
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Fatal crash, Fernside, Waimakariri"
One person
has died following a crash on Lehmans Road, Fernside,
Waimakariri, this afternoon.
Emergency services were
alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 4.15pm.
One
person died at the scene and another received serious
injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances
surrounding the
incident.
ENDS
