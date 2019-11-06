Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Guy Fawkes fires on Auckland’s Tūpuna Maunga last straw

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

Massive Guy Fawkes fires onAuckland’s Tūpuna Maunga last straw

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will close public access to all Maunga / volcanic cones in Auckland at Guy Fawkes while fireworks are still available for public sale.

Reports that last night’s massive fires at Maungarei / Mt Wellington and Maungawhau / Mt Eden were started by fireworks are the last straw, says Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

“Fireworks have been banned on the fourteen Maunga administered by the Authority since it established in 2014 following the landmark Tāmaki Collective Treaty settlement. However, since then there have been repeated fires on the Maunga at Guy Fawkes as a result of some members of the public who are unable to resist placing personal fun over public safety. These fires are serious – they cause significant harm to these iconic taonga and pose a real risk to people and property.”

Each year at Guy Fawkes, the Authority places signage on the Maunga making the fireworks ban clear to all visitors. Security staff patrol the Maunga at Guy Fawkes and if people are seen with fireworks, they are asked to immediately remove them from the Maunga.

The Authority also works proactively with Fire Emergency New Zealand each fire season to review fire safety plans on the Maunga and to implement safety measures such as mowing fire breaks between the Maunga and adjoining properties.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also have unrestricted access to the tihi (summits) of the Maunga via an access code to entrance gates, and this system worked well during last night’s fire incidents.

“The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has responsibilities under health and safety legislation to ensure the safety of visitors to the Maunga.

Having tried to work proactively with the public to care for the Maunga, sadly last night’s fires show more protections are required,” says Majurey. Visit www.maunga.nz for more information about the Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

Find more from Tupuna Maunga Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
