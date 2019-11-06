Inner Harbour picks up top project honours



6 November 2019



Inner Harbour picks up top project honours

Fulton Hogan and Gisborne District Council received top honours for the inner harbour development project at the Hawkes Bay and East Coast Civil Contractors recognition awards on Friday.

Stage 2 of the development, which took only five months to complete, was awarded best project in the highly contested $1-3 million category.

The inner harbour project was a key component in showcasing Tairāwhiti to the world during the Tuia 250 commemorations.

In partnership with Eastland Port and Ngāti Oneone, the aim was to transform the waterfront to become a natural visitor destination and thriving hospitality precinct.

Work included enhancements to new and upgraded parking, new toilet, green spaces with landscaping, improved lighting and pedestrian and cycle friendly connections.

Cultural elements are woven throughout the space to make it a destination where people can experience and reflect our navigational heritage.

Funded by The Provincial Growth Fund, The National Land Transport Fund and Council, the $2.9m development involved the removal of a significant amount of contaminated soil before undertaking the ambitious stormwater upgrade and streetscape project.

