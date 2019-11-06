Mataura Police appeal for witnesses

Mataura Police are investigating after a number of windows were broken on Bridge Street, Mataura, on Monday 28 October.

At around 7.30pm that day, a group of youths were throwing stones at vehicles on Bridge Street, near Main Street.

A silver hatchback stopped, and an altercation took place between the car's occupant and the group of youths.

Following the altercation, a large number of windows were broken on Bridge Street.

Mataura Police have identified the occupant of the hatchback, but to assist our enquiries we would like to identify the occupants of a silver Ford Ranger that also stopped.

We would also like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the windows being broken on Bridge Street that evening.

If you can help, please call Constable Jacob Garrett on 03 203 8164.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

