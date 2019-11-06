Get ready for lane changes on the Northern Motorway



6 November 2019



Drivers are encouraged to get ready for major lane changes on the Northern Motorway when a new northbound layout starts next week.

The northbound lanes between Constellation Drive and Greville Road Interchanges will be shifted to a new layout overnight on Sunday 10 November, to enable the next section of work to continue on the Northern Corridor Improvements project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Acting Senior Manager Project Delivery Steve Collett, says that people should drive with care and leave extra time while they get used to the new layout.

“We’re advising people to plan their journeys heading north and choose their lane much earlier than usual. They can also look out for reminders on overhead and electronic signs.”

Crews will be working in the middle of a special work area to build the new underpass under the SH1 motorway, that will connect to the new State Highway 18. Work will also progress on replacing a section of the bridge over Rosedale Road.

The new layout means that people can use the left lanes to exit at Greville Road. An express lane will also be operating in the right hand lane heading north only.

Mr Collett says the changes will be in place until mid-2020 and are part of an innovative approach to managing traffic in heavily congested areas of Auckland. Only four major changes will take place on SH1 over four years.

“This means journeys on the motorway will look the same for up to a year at a time and this reduces the likelihood of driver confusion, frustration and accidents during the work.”

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a much needed transport upgrade for the whole Albany and North Shore community, with 7kms of shared paths for walking and cycling. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport.



