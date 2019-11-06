Auckland recruits graduating this week

From ambulance worker to police officer - Auckland recruits graduating this week

An ambulance worker with years of experience helping people in need will be one of 20 new constables graduating in Auckland this week.

The new constables of Wing 331, section 5, will be graduating at a ceremony at the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland tomorrow.

After 19 weeks of intensive training, they’re ready to work on the frontline in the three Auckland Police districts.

For 28-year-old Neil Booth, he’s looking forward to continuing to help people in his local community in Counties Manukau.

He’s spent over three years volunteering for St John as a first responder in Waiuku, Papatoetoe and Papakura.

The South-African born ambulance worker has also worked as a cardiac technician and cardiographer in the UK and in the wider Auckland region.

“Being able to help people when they’re in need or at their most vulnerable has been an incredibly rewarding experience and I’m excited about being able to do that in a different way as a Police officer,” he says.

“There’s no greater feeling than being able to go home each day knowing you’ve helped someone and had a direct impact on their life.”

Neil Booth says he’s seen first-hand during his time as an ambulance volunteer how Police officers help people in emergency and other situations, and he was drawn to join Police for that reason.

For Jason Lupo, who will be working in Waitematā, he also wanted to do something that would make a difference.

The 27-year-old from Porirua spent six years working for the Air Force as an aeronautical metal worker.

“While it's rewarding to be able to serve your country, I saw joining the Police as an opportunity to serve my community and help my people directly.

I felt like I could offer more,” he says.

“I’m enjoying my time so far and I’d encourage anyone to think about a career in the Police.

If you can do something meaningful, why not do it,” he says.

Between the 20 new constables, they speak more than six languages, including Afrikaans, Hindi, Tongan, Mandarin, Korean and Swiss German.

They also have more than 16 qualifications ranging from degrees in criminology to diplomas and certificates in hotel management, culinary arts, mechanical engineering, landscaping and personal training.

Of the 20 new constables, six will be based in Waitematā, four will be based at Auckland City and 10 will be based in Counties Manukau.

The ceremony will be held at the Vodafone Events Centre, 770 Great South Rd, Wiri, Manukau, on Thursday November 7, starting at 1.30pm.

Deputy Commissioner John Tims will be attending with the Minister of Police, the Hon Stuart Nash.

