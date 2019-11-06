Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland recruits graduating this week

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

From ambulance worker to police officer - Auckland recruits graduating this week

An ambulance worker with years of experience helping people in need will be one of 20 new constables graduating in Auckland this week.

The new constables of Wing 331, section 5, will be graduating at a ceremony at the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland tomorrow.

After 19 weeks of intensive training, they’re ready to work on the frontline in the three Auckland Police districts.

For 28-year-old Neil Booth, he’s looking forward to continuing to help people in his local community in Counties Manukau.

He’s spent over three years volunteering for St John as a first responder in Waiuku, Papatoetoe and Papakura.

The South-African born ambulance worker has also worked as a cardiac technician and cardiographer in the UK and in the wider Auckland region.

“Being able to help people when they’re in need or at their most vulnerable has been an incredibly rewarding experience and I’m excited about being able to do that in a different way as a Police officer,” he says.

“There’s no greater feeling than being able to go home each day knowing you’ve helped someone and had a direct impact on their life.”

Neil Booth says he’s seen first-hand during his time as an ambulance volunteer how Police officers help people in emergency and other situations, and he was drawn to join Police for that reason.

For Jason Lupo, who will be working in Waitematā, he also wanted to do something that would make a difference.

The 27-year-old from Porirua spent six years working for the Air Force as an aeronautical metal worker.

“While it's rewarding to be able to serve your country, I saw joining the Police as an opportunity to serve my community and help my people directly.

I felt like I could offer more,” he says.

“I’m enjoying my time so far and I’d encourage anyone to think about a career in the Police.

If you can do something meaningful, why not do it,” he says.

Between the 20 new constables, they speak more than six languages, including Afrikaans, Hindi, Tongan, Mandarin, Korean and Swiss German.

They also have more than 16 qualifications ranging from degrees in criminology to diplomas and certificates in hotel management, culinary arts, mechanical engineering, landscaping and personal training.

Of the 20 new constables, six will be based in Waitematā, four will be based at Auckland City and 10 will be based in Counties Manukau.

The ceremony will be held at the Vodafone Events Centre, 770 Great South Rd, Wiri, Manukau, on Thursday November 7, starting at 1.30pm.

Deputy Commissioner John Tims will be attending with the Minister of Police, the Hon Stuart Nash.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 