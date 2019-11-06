Serious crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway
Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Kawatiri-Murchison Highway in Tasman.
The crash involving
three vehicles was reported at 2.22pm.
The road is
currently closed just north of Murchison near the stock
effluent station/Weighbridge and no detour is available at
this stage.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
