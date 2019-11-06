Serious crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway in Tasman.

The crash involving three vehicles was reported at 2.22pm.

The road is currently closed just north of Murchison near the stock effluent station/Weighbridge and no detour is available at this stage.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

