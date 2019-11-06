Single-vehicle crash at Terrace Tunnel
Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle
crash at Terrace Tunnel.
The southbound lane is closed and
northbound traffic is down to one lane.
Motorists should
expect delays and avoid the area if
possible.
