UPDATE: Terrace Tunnel reopened
Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Terrace Tunnel is now open following a crash this
afternoon.
The crash involved two vehicles, not one, as
mentioned in an earlier release.
Police were called to the
collision around 4.40pm.
Early indications are a person
may have suffered a medical event.
They have been
transported to
hospital.
