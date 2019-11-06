Police launches Te Huringa o Te Tai

Police Commissioner Mike Bush today, joined by his Māori Focus Forum and Iwi leaders, launched Te Huringa o Te Tai – Police’s refreshed Māori strategy, which will continue to strengthen Police’s relationship with tangata whenua.

Set within the framework of Police’s Prevention First Operating Model, Te Huringa o Te Tai focuses Police’s effort around three Pou or pillars; our people and our mindset, effective initiatives and improved practice, and effective partnerships.

“Police is uniquely placed to make a significant contribution to improving wellbeing outcomes for Māori.

While we appreciate that we are on a journey, we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together so far, but we know that there is more that we must do,” says Commissioner Bush.

“We acknowledge that Māori are over-represented in the criminal justice system as both victims and offenders.

Police is actively working with our justice sector partners to improve outcomes for Māori.

Te Huringa o Te Tai recognises that to be effective, Police must continue to build mutual trust and confidence with our Iwi Māori partners and support their aspirations, for the betterment of all New Zealanders.

“Through Te Huringa o Te Tai, Police recognises that Māori remain the population at most risk from harm from social and economic disadvantage. This highlights that the focus must be on working with Māori to co-design sustainable and mana-enhancing interventions that reduce offending and victimisation and improve outcomes for Māori.

“Te Huringa o Te Tai is aligned with all of Police’s values, particularly the values of Empathy, Commitment to Māori and the Treaty and Valuing Diversity, and it will enable Police to achieve its organisational targets particularly Reducing Re-offending by Māori by 25% by 2025.

“The strategy, while having a direct impact for Māori, will also benefit all New Zealanders through improved service delivery and reducing crime and victimisation for all.”

An example of this co-design model is the development and success of Te Pae Oranga (Iwi/Community Panels).

Te Pae Oranga is a partnership between iwi, community organisations, and the justice sector and is a Māori-led approach that provides an alternative justice outcome for people who commit low-level offences where it is not in the public interest to prosecute.

While the Panels follow Māori cultural practice and protocol, they are available to participants of any ethnicity and have been proven to reduce the harm caused by reoffending by 22.5%.

Te Huringa o Te Tai builds on the success of Turning of the Tide which was launched in 2012 and has helped Police transform into an organisation that is much better positioned to respond to the needs of the communities we serve.

“The transition of Turning of the Tide to Te Huringa o Te Tai provides an opportunity to refresh our collective approach while maintaining the original intent and wairua of Turning of the Tide,” says Commissioner Bush.

“We are confident that we can build on the successes of Turning of the Tide by continuing to listen to each other and support the vision of all Māori living full and prosperous lives, free from crime, victimisation, and road trauma.”

Summary

Te Huringa o Te Tai, Police’s refreshed Māori strategy:

· replaces Turning of the Tide, which has been in place since 2012

· is designed to help Police realise the strategy’s vision of all Māori living full and prosperous lives, free from crime, victimisation, and road trauma

· is focused around three (Pou) pillars that will strengthen Police’s ongoing relationship with tangata whenua

· will see local action plans co-designed, and implemented in partnership with Iwi Māori based on the specific needs, context, and values of local communities

· will help support a sustainable and long-term approach to reducing offending, reoffending, and victimisation to improve outcomes for Māori for the betterment of New Zealand.





