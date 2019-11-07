Witnesses sought to fatal crash
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the fatal crash on Kawatiri-Murchison
Highway in Tasman this afternoon would like to speak with
witnesses.
The crash, involving three vehicles, was
reported at 2.22pm.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may
have dash cam footage that may assist this investigation is
asked to contact Police on
105.
