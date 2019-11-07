Diver dies near Channel Island
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report around 12.30pm today that a diver
was unresponsive in the water near Channel Island.
The
report was made by the diver's buddy after removing him from
the water and into a boat.
A helicopter was dispatched and
CPR was performed on the unresponsive diver, but
unfortunately he did not survive.
An RNZN vessel, which
was in the area at the time of the incident and provided
medical assistance, transported the man to shore.
Police
is providing support to the family of the man.
The death
has been referred to the
Coroner.
