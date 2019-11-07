Diver dies near Channel Island

Police received a report around 12.30pm today that a diver was unresponsive in the water near Channel Island.

The report was made by the diver's buddy after removing him from the water and into a boat.

A helicopter was dispatched and CPR was performed on the unresponsive diver, but unfortunately he did not survive.

An RNZN vessel, which was in the area at the time of the incident and provided medical assistance, transported the man to shore.

Police is providing support to the family of the man.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.





