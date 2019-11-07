Fatal incident, Far North
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a fatal incident in the Far
North.
Emergency services were called to the incident
involving a single vehicle on State Highway 12 about
9.30pm.
Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to
avoid the area, if
possible.
